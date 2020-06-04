Heightening the Trumpian Contradictions

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 02: Women are arrested downtown by police after curfew went into effect during demonstrations over George Floyd’s death on June 2, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Around 150 protest...

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 02: Women are arrested downtown by police after curfew went into effect during demonstrations over George Floyd’s death on June 2, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Around 150 protestors were arrested in the area after the emergency 6:00 p.m. curfew took effect. California Governor Gavin Newsom has deployed National Guard troops to Los Angeles County to curb unrest which occurred amid some demonstrations. Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was taken into custody for Floyd's death and charged with third-degree murder. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

