Hear the Message

A simple note: We’re seeing a lot of muscle flexing and threats about who will run the House in January 2021. But nothing speaks more clearly then the steady and seemingly endless stream of Republican retirements. Some of these, of course, are simply ordinary life decisions with limited connection to politics. Some find themselves in suburban seats that were once reliably Republican but which now look likely to require a real fight for reelection every year. That’s not fun, especially while serving in the minority. But the biggest, overarching message with retirements from men like Mark Meadows is that House Republicans do not expect to be back in the majority any time soon.

As is often the case in other contexts, voting with their feet tells the clearest story.