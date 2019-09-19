We now have the President’s first response to last night Post revelation.

At the risk of stating the obvious, this is perhaps more revealing than the President intended. The President has repeatedly sought to communicate with foreign leaders out of earshot of other US officials. In certain cases he’s removed them from private meetings where he is speaking with a foreign leader. He confiscated the notes of a translator who translated during one of his meetings with Vladimir Putin.

He speaks here more in the manner of someone who’s given a lot of thought to when he can say certain things and when he cannot than someone who has nothing to hide. It is worth noting here that we don’t know just how this conversation took place. We presume it was on an official US government communications system on which other top advisors would likely be present. That is not necessarily the case. The President is a notorious user of his personal cell phone. We also don’t know just how much the President has already restricted who can listen to his calls. The circulation of memos and summaries of meetings was restricted dramatically after the leaks about his Oval Office meeting with the Russian Foreign Minister the day after he fired James Comey.

There are many possibilities.