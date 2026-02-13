© 2026 TPM MEDIA LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
EDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / People visit the makeshift memorial for Alex Pretti, set up in the area where he was recently shot and killed by federal immigration agents, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on February 1, 2... EDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / People visit the makeshift memorial for Alex Pretti, set up in the area where he was recently shot and killed by federal immigration agents, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on February 1, 2026. A US judge delivered a blow on January 31, 2026 to Minnesota's bid to force Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to suspend its sweeping detention and deportation operation in the state that has left two US citizens dead and fueled massive protests. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP via Getty Images) MORE LESS

Yesterday, one of ICE’s and the White House’s prize ICE-as-victim cases blew up. We’ve seen a version of this happen before. The story is pushed on Fox. Charges follow. But as it begins to make its way through the courts, it falls apart and the charges are more or less quietly dropped. We’ve seen so, so many of these cases where it’s clear that what the ICE agents said just wasn’t true. I don’t even have to tell you about some of the more obscure ones. Though they didn’t get to charges since the purported attackers were already dead, you can see the pattern in the killings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti. First, the story was that protestors were trying to kill ICE agents and the agents barely emerged alive. Then we see the video and none of that is true. The key, though, is that in those cases where charges were filed, it’s always no harm no foul. The claims of ICE agents are shown to have been false, but it’s on to the next wilding spree. There are no consequences. Not for the original behavior. Not for lying about it.

But yesterday something different happened. The DOJ went into court and asked that a set of charges be dismissed with prejudice, i.e., they can’t be filed again. And the reason was this sentence that’s been rattling around my head for the last 24 hours. “Newly discovered evidence in this matter is materially inconsistent with the allegations in the Complaint Affidavit.”

