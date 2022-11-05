No doubt it will come as a great surprise to you. But Marco Rubio’s story of a Rubio canvasser (who turned out to be a notorious white supremacist) who was viciously beaten over his political beliefs continues to fall apart. Cellphone videos of the incident have now emerged (seemingly from the assailants’ defense attorneys) which undermine the political attack storyline and actually show one of the assailants (just before the attack) telling Christopher Monzon to go about his business and keep canvassing.
Members-Only Article
Guess What? Rubio’s Fake Story Continues to Collapse
|
November 5, 2022 12:11 p.m.
Real IndependenceMade Possible By Members
FREE community-supported memberships are available to students and those experiencing financial hardship
Most Popular
Prime
$60/yr
$60/yr
30% off!
Access to Member-Exclusives and Fewer AdsGet Prime
- The Hive Member Forum
- Members-Only Newsletter
- RSS Feeds
- Commenting
Also Includes:
Prime
$5.99/mo
Access to Member-Exclusives and Fewer AdsGet Prime
- The Hive Member Forum
- Members-Only Newsletter
- RSS Feeds
- Commenting
Also Includes:
Prime Ad Free
$120/yr
Access to Member-Exclusives and NO AdsGet Prime AF
- The Hive Member Forum
- Members-Only Newsletter
- RSS Feeds
- Commenting
Also Includes:
Prime Ad Free
$11.99/mo
Access to Member-Exclusives and NO AdsGet Prime AF
- The Hive Member Forum
- Members-Only Newsletter
- RSS Feeds
- Commenting
Also Includes:
Annual Plans
Monthly Plans