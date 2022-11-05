Prime Only Members-Only Article

Guess What? Rubio’s Fake Story Continues to Collapse

UNITED STATES - FEBRUARY 11: Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., arrives for the Senate Policy luncheons in the Capitol on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) arrives for the Senate Policy luncheons in the Capitol on February 11, 2020. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
By
|
November 5, 2022 12:11 p.m.

No doubt it will come as a great surprise to you. But Marco Rubio’s story of a Rubio canvasser (who turned out to be a notorious white supremacist) who was viciously beaten over his political beliefs continues to fall apart. Cellphone videos of the incident have now emerged (seemingly from the assailants’ defense attorneys) which undermine the political attack storyline and actually show one of the assailants (just before the attack) telling Christopher Monzon to go about his business and keep canvassing.

