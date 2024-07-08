One must-read delivered daily to your inbox

Groundhog Day But With Cognitive Exams

July 8, 2024 2:04 p.m.

I am going to try to write a few pieces today and tomorrow taking stock of the truly unprecedented and almost unimaginable standoff that is not so much wracking the Democratic party as simply holding it in place, in limbo for more than a week now. But before doing that I thought it was important to share some general thoughts on where we all with all of this. First I must say that I can’t think of many other or perhaps any political situation I’ve written about at TPM over decades that was more difficult for me to make sense of either as a matter of what is or will happen or what should happen. I’ve been mainly focused on the former question.

For the second half of last week I was basically certain that Joe Biden would be forced to end his candidacy and that it was simply a matter of time before he did so. Then starting Saturday things seemed to shift. These things work in waves. For any politician the best way to avoid being forced to resign (and here I’ll use “resign” as a proxy for Biden ending his candidacy not actually resigning the presidency) is simply not to resign. It’s one of those truisms that contains more depth and nuance than one at first realizes.

