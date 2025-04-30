Latest
7 minutes ago
Where Things Stand Now In The Abrego Garcia Case
1 day ago
Ex-Fed Prosecutor Challenges Firing Carried Out For ‘Unprecedented’ ‘Political Reasons’
2 days ago
Trump Allies Prep Plan To Make DOGE Seem Like A Good, Normal, Law-Abiding Operation
2 days ago
Trump Has Ordered Safeguards Stripped From Procurement As Pentagon Prepares To Spend $1 Trillion

GOPers Are Telling Us Trump Looks Weak

By
|
April 30, 2025 3:33 p.m.
Send comments and tips to talk at talkingpointsmemo dot com. To share confidential information by secure channels contact me on Signal at joshtpm dot 99 or via encrypted mail at joshtpm (at) protonmail dot com.

According to Punchbowl, Sen. Ron Johnson just announced he won’t support the reconciliation bill being written by House Republicans. He says there have to be $5 trillion in cuts to get his vote. And forget about the July 4th deadline. For perspective the House Freedom Caucus was demand either $1.5 or $2 trillion.

This is part of what we mean when we say that public opinion matters. If Trump were at 55% support or even 50% there is zero chance Johnson would be doing this. But they see him as currently weak and on the rocks. So someone like Johnson is happy to say. You’re weak. So I’ll come forward and inflate my cred with hard right-wingers at your expense.

Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
