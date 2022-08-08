Prime Only Members-Only Article

Good Lord

WASHINGTON, MICHIGAN - APRIL 02: Matthew DePerno, who is running for the Michigan Republican party's nomination for state attorney general, speaks at a rally hosted by former President Donald Trump on April 02, 2022 near Washington, Michigan. Trump is in Michigan to promote his America First agenda and is expected to voice his support of DePerno, and Kristina Karamo, who is running for the party's nomination for secretary of state. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
By
|
August 7, 2022 9:16 p.m.

I’m sure we’ll have a lot more on this tomorrow. But if I’m understanding this right, the Attorney General of Michigan, Dana Nessel, has just had to recuse herself and ask for a special counsel because the Michigan state police has referred to her a potential felony charge against her general election opponent, Matthew DePerno.

