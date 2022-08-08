I’m sure we’ll have a lot more on this tomorrow. But if I’m understanding this right, the Attorney General of Michigan, Dana Nessel, has just had to recuse herself and ask for a special counsel because the Michigan state police has referred to her a potential felony charge against her general election opponent, Matthew DePerno.
Good Lord
August 7, 2022 9:16 p.m.
