Cheers to Golden Dukes 2023 ✨🥂

TPM’s public corruption Oscars have returned, the time of year when we recognize 2023’s scummiest trash holes and greatest grifters. The Golden Dukes have been running for 15 years now, offering TPM staff and readers a moment during the holidays to catch our breath and revel in the comedic absurdity of scandal, brazenness and our dark political moment.

Be sure to check out the Golden Dukes 2023 lineup and submit your nominations here.