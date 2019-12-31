Latest
Golden Dukes Announced!

By
|
December 31, 2019 11:47 a.m.
It’s the lucky 13th anniversary of the Golden Duke Awards. And the winners are in!

We return with an especially august panel of judges for 2019: Erin Ryan, Talia Lavin, Susie Bright, Jeet Heer, Jim Newell. And in a new innovation, 2477 TPM members have cast their ballots for new Members’ Choice award. Big surprise for 2019: Members voted overwhelmingly (59.7%) for President Trump and his shakedown of Ukraine for Best Scandal General Interest. But, surprisingly, the Golden Duke actually went to Duncan Hunter, the now disgraced, soon to be resigned and inevitably to be incarcerated crooked bro-rep from Greater San Diego. So that and many other surprises which you can read here in the results announcement.

Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) is editor and publisher of TPM.
