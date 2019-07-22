Latest
edblog

Glad To Be Back

By
July 22, 2019 8:53 am

It’s good to be back. I was away the second half of last week on a family trip, picking up my older son from camp. So sorry for the lack of posts. I always notice that some fallow time, some time away from the news and from posting, lets me return to it with some freshness and rejuvenated perspective.

I mentioned it before I left. But if you couldn’t join us or haven’t had a chance to watch it yet, I really recommend watching this Briefing (membership required) we did last week on the upcoming Mueller testimony and specifically about how fast or slow House Democrats are going on their various oversight investigations. It was the first time I felt I’d gotten satisfying answers on these questions. These situations are always hard to make sense of because the whole matter is so opaque, filled with legal complexities it is hard for anyone not highly versed in this specific area of law to understand, dependent on negotiations we aren’t privy to. It’s not go slow exactly, more like go medium, but definitely not push it to the max and get answers as fast as possible. I cannot say that I was happy with the answers but I finally felt that I had some real answers.

More soon on other topics soon.

