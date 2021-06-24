Give This a Minute

Latest
By
|
June 24, 2021 11:27 a.m.

I want you to take a moment to watch this video. It’s a host on OAN – Trump’s favorite startup cable news channel – calling for the execution of “tens of thousands” of “traitors” who participated in stealing the election from Donald Trump. So executions for the tens of thousands of imaginary people behind the “steal”.

On the one hand this is totally insane. But it is also textbook incitement. They should be killed and since illegitimate President Joe Biden won’t do it you should probably take matters into your own hands.

Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is editor and publisher of TPM.
