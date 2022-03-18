Give Me Just Two Minutes

Latest
Republicans Lean In To Hawley's QAnon-Flavored Jackson Attacks
Trump Admin Directed DHS Intel To Pursue Voter Fraud Fantasies Ahead Of 2020 Election
North Carolina Opens Probe Into Meadows After Report On Voter Fraud Allegations
Republican Lines Of Attack Against Jackson Take Shape

March 18, 2022 12:37 p.m.

We’re trying for a strong close to week one of our annual TPM membership drive. I’ve spoken to a number of you who had been planning on signing up or were on the fence and have now taken the plunge during this drive. I totally get this. I have places I want to subscribe to or sign up for and I’ve been meaning to do it for months and still somehow haven’t. So if this is you, please stop what you’re doing for just a minute, like right now. Actually take out your wallet and click this link and sign up. Like this moment. Three minutes later you’ll be back to whatever you were doing before. But please if this is you just do it this moment. You’ll feel good about it and, really, Prime and Prime AF, are pretty awesome.

Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is editor and publisher of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
