Give Me Just Two Minutes

We’re trying for a strong close to week one of our annual TPM membership drive. I’ve spoken to a number of you who had been planning on signing up or were on the fence and have now taken the plunge during this drive. I totally get this. I have places I want to subscribe to or sign up for and I’ve been meaning to do it for months and still somehow haven’t. So if this is you, please stop what you’re doing for just a minute, like right now. Actually take out your wallet and click this link and sign up. Like this moment. Three minutes later you’ll be back to whatever you were doing before. But please if this is you just do it this moment. You’ll feel good about it and, really, Prime and Prime AF, are pretty awesome.
Latest
1 hour ago agoRepublicans Lean In To Hawley’s QAnon-Flavored Jackson Attacks
2 hours ago agoTrump Admin Directed DHS Intel To Pursue Voter Fraud Fantasies Ahead Of 2020 Election
18 hours ago agoNorth Carolina Opens Probe Into Meadows After Report On Voter Fraud Allegations
19 hours ago agoRepublican Lines Of Attack Against Jackson Take Shape
Latest Edblog
-
|March 17, 2022 6:49 p.m.
One of the continuing ironies of the current political moment is the extent to which it is now the norm…
-
|March 17, 2022 5:31 p.m.
Catch up on the latest news on Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to the Supreme Court with my latest installment of…
-
|March 17, 2022 5:07 p.m.
We’re off to a solid start with our annual TPM membership drive. Thank you to everyone who has become a…