Latest
10 mins ago ago
Records Show Nearly 900 Secret Service Employees Got COVID
31 mins ago ago
Manchin Will Vote Yes On S.1 Debate, Giving Dems Unanimity In Face Of GOP Blockade
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 08: U.S. Sen. Kirsten Sinema (D-AZ) heads back to a bipartisan meeting on infrastructure in the basement of the U.S. Capitol building after the original talks fell through with the White House on June 8, 2021 in Washington, DC. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said they are now pursuing a two-path proposal that includes a new set of negotiations with a bipartisan group of senators. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Kirsten Sinema
3 hours ago ago
Sinema Bearhugs Filibuster As GOPers Prepare To Use It To Kill Sweeping Voting Rights Bill

Stop! Give Me Just Two Minutes

By
|
June 22, 2021 3:06 p.m.

We made a strong start last week to our second annual drive for The TPM Journalism Fund. We really need to keep that momentum going. If you thought of contributing last week but didn’t get around to it, please consider doing so right now. Just take two minutes out of your routine and click here.

We have made great strides over the last five years totally transforming the site’s business model from one based almost exclusively on advertising to one based overwhelmingly on membership fees. But it’s not quite enough, at least not yet. That’s where The TPM Journalism Fund comes in. It plays a relatively small (in percentage terms) but still critical role in our budget, allowing us to keep our focus on original reporting and evolve with the changing news environment.

Please help us keep this momentum going. It’s really very important. Just click right here.

Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is editor and publisher of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
