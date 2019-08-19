Latest
(L-R) Executive producer "The Circus" Mark Halperin, executive producer "The Circus" Mark McKinnon, director "Weiner" Josh Kriegman and director "Weiner" Elyse Steinberg speak onstage at '"The Circus" of Politics' panel discussion during the Showtime portion of the 2016 Television Critics Association Summer Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on August 11, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California.
2 hours ago
For New Book, Halperin Latches On To A Less Relevant But Still Provocative Judith Regan
5 hours ago
Two Proud Boys Members Convicted In October Brawl Outside NYC Republican Club
5 hours ago
TX Lt. Gov. Calls For ‘Damaging’ Tape To Be Released: ‘Transparency Is Key’
edblog

Give It a Try

By
August 19, 2019 8:44 pm
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

This is just a reminder that if you’re Prime member you can sign up for a two week trial of Prime Ad Free (AF) at zero cost and zero obligation. It’s a simple click of a button to turn the trial on and another button click to turn it off if you decide it’s not for you. Prime AF has absolutely no ads of any sort ever and it’s also a speedier version of TPM because of that. The offer runs through the last day of this month. Just click right here to give it a try.

More Edblog
View All
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: