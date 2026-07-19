Getting Close to 300k

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LATEST
The Weekender
Fraudsters, Politicos and Trump Pals: Ranking Trump’s Most Egregious Pardons
07.18.26 | 7:30 am
News
Truth Social’s New Plan to Make Money May Be ‘Egregious,’ But Will Face Little Oversight
07.17.26 | 5:00 pm
Morning Memo
In Major Shift, Trump Admin Prioritizes Fight Against ‘Left-Wing Terror’ Over Islamic Extremism
07.17.26 | 10:39 am
News
The Brief: Trump’s Primetime Address Backfires
07.17.26 | 8:09 am