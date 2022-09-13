Prime Only Members-Only Article

Gas on the Fire

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 26: Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) participates in a panel discussion on the economy during the America First Agenda Summit, at the Marriott Marquis hotel on July 26, 2022 in Washington, DC. Former ... WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 26: Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) participates in a panel discussion on the economy during the America First Agenda Summit, at the Marriott Marquis hotel on July 26, 2022 in Washington, DC. Former U.S. President Donald Trump returns to Washington today to deliver the keynote closing address at the summit. The America First Agenda Summit is put on by the American First Policy Institute, a conservative think-tank founded in 2021 by Brooke Rollins and Larry Kudlow, both former advisors to former President Trump. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
September 12, 2022 10:53 p.m.

I’m still trying to understand the precise details of this. But Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) just announced that he will introduce a national abortion ban bill in the Senate tomorrow. The news just surfaced a short time ago. And I’m still seeing conflicting reports as to whether his bill is a ban at 15 weeks or 20 weeks. The first report was from TPM alum Alice Ollstein.

