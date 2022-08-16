Fun Times in TrumpLand

The articles that make you feel the best are the ones to be most skeptical of. But with that said, this article in The Guardian certainly brought a smile to my face and satisfied a need for a schadenfreude fix. A federal judge will now decide whether to release some portions of the affidavit in support of the search of Mar-a-Lago. There’s the warrant and the inventory, both of which the target gets to see. It’s the affidavit which lays out why are we doing this; why is it important; what larger schemes are we investigating that requires us to go into this home and look for stuff.