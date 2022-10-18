It’s quite late in the game. But the White House at least is upping its Roe and Reform promise. If Democrats gain seats, Biden says, he’ll sign a bill restoring Roe. That’s good. But it’s not going to be enough. To really break through this late in the election cycle, it’s going to take pledges for congressional leaders, specific senators seen as conceivable hold outs on the filibuster and more. Specificity remains critical. Being specific makes the pledge credible, tangible. Saying “if more are elected” makes you wonder how many more. 10 more, 2 more. The point is to make it concrete enough that Georgia voters know it’s in their hand in the Warnock-Walker Senate race. That it’s in the hands of voters in Virginia’s 7th district in the Spanberger/Vega race. There’s time to make a difference but it needs to be a full court press and it needs to be specific — specific number of wins, a specific time frame in which Democrats will pass such a law.
When we asked recently what makes TPM different from other outlets, readers cited factors like honesty, curiosity, transparency, and our vibrant community. They also pointed to our ability to report on important stories and trends long before they are picked up by mainstream outlets; our ability to contextualize information within the arc of history; and our focus on the real-world consequences of the news.
Our unique approach to reporting and presenting the news, however, wouldn’t be possible without our readers’ support. That’s not just marketing speak, it’s true: our work would literally not be possible without readers deciding to become members. Not only does member support account for more than 80% of TPM’s revenue, our members have helped us build an engaged and informed community. Many of our best stories were born from reader tips and valuable member feedback.
We do what other news outlets can’t or won’t do because our members’ support gives us real independence.
If you enjoy reading TPM and value what we do, become a member today.
TPM Staff
-
|October 18, 2022 3:15 p.m.
Russia’s military situation in Ukraine has become so dire in recent weeks that, as you know, there’s been increasing discussion…
-
|October 18, 2022 11:30 a.m.
We’ve already written a lot in recent months about the near certainty that a Republican House will threaten a national…
-
|October 18, 2022 8:59 a.m.
A member of the University of Minnesota Board of Regents has asked if the university system’s Morris campus has become…