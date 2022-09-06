Fruit of the Poison FedSoc Tree

As I noted in my previous post, Judge Cannon’s special master order seems most likely to me to simply mean a delay in the progress of the case. But I would be remiss if I didn’t also make clear that her ruling and frankly her presence on the court itself is simply more fruit of the poisoned Federalist Society tree, the taproot of the current corruption of the federal judiciary.

The fact that the case is even before Cannon in the first place is an example of forum shopping that should never have been allowed. But her ruling is a tour de force in strained reasoning, novel theories, special pleading and a simple refusal to treat the man who appointed her to office as a citizen like any other.