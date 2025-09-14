From The Archives

I was thinking about this post this morning and then I saw someone reference it on Bluesky. It’s from July 2016 (“This Is Not the Natural State of Things“) and notes that not only is the world of the last 80 years not permanent or unchangeable. It’s not even the natural state of things. The world we all grew up in, from the late 1940s to some point in the last decade, was the product of very conscious and deliberate decisions made largely in the United States but also in the capitals of Europe. For all its many imperfections and discontents it was a period of prosperity and security essentially unrivaled in history.
Latest
4 days agoWhy the Spike in Black Unemployment Is an Alarming Sign of What’s to Come
4 days agoA Possible Gov’t Funding Deal Comes Into View — As Trump’s Lawlessness Looms
5 days agoSupreme Court Gives Early Thumbs Up To Trump’s Theft Of Congress’ Power
5 days agoJudge Lets Michigan Fake Electors Walk Because They ‘Sincerely Believed’ 2020 Big Lie
Latest Editors' Blog
-
|September 11, 2025 9:54 p.m.
Fire poured out of my eyes when I sat down at my computer and saw a Semafor email with the…
-
|September 11, 2025 5:01 p.m.
I wanted to share two-and-a-half follow-on thoughts about the murder of Charlie Kirk and everything that is coming in its…
-
|September 11, 2025 11:54 a.m.
Kate and Josh discuss the great shutdown debate and the Roberts Court’s signaling on pocket rescissions.