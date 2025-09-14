From The Archives

Latest
Why the Spike in Black Unemployment Is an Alarming Sign of What’s to Come
A Possible Gov’t Funding Deal Comes Into View — As Trump’s Lawlessness Looms
Supreme Court Gives Early Thumbs Up To Trump’s Theft Of Congress’ Power
Judge Lets Michigan Fake Electors Walk Because They ‘Sincerely Believed’ 2020 Big Lie

September 14, 2025 12:59 p.m.
I was thinking about this post this morning and then I saw someone reference it on Bluesky. It’s from July 2016 (“This Is Not the Natural State of Things“) and notes that not only is the world of the last 80 years not permanent or unchangeable. It’s not even the natural state of things. The world we all grew up in, from the late 1940s to some point in the last decade, was the product of very conscious and deliberate decisions made largely in the United States but also in the capitals of Europe. For all its many imperfections and discontents it was a period of prosperity and security essentially unrivaled in history.

Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
