Important new Times story on issue I discussed here in the Ed Blog earlier this week: how the White House is using notifications to the Federal Register as a way to get around judges’ orders unfreezing NIH grant funding.
7 hours agoJudge Ho Appoints Former GOP Solicitor General To Help Him Mull DOJ’s Corrupt Adams Deal
12 hours agoDOGE’s Millions: As Musk and Trump Gut Government, Their Ax-Cutting Agency Gets Cash Infusion
1 day agoTrump Retribution Loyalist Kash Patel Confirmed As FBI Director Amid Questions About Perjury
1 day agoTrump’s DC US Attorney Nom Targets House Dem, Expanding Effort To Stifle Trump Admin Criticism
President Trump has abruptly fired the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs, Charles Q. Brown Jr., and is replacing him with…
According to Politico, the White House has a new buzzword: Precision. Gone are the days — i.e., yesterday — when…
Following up on my post below about the beginnings of a visible backlash against Elon Musk’s wilding spree throughout the…