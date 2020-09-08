Follow the Money …

Bloomberg News this morning floats the doubly absurd idea that President Trump is weighing the possibility of putting $100 million of his own money into his campaign. On its face this seems absurd. Trump had to be dragged kicking and screaming to put half that amount into his campaign in 2016 when the campaign’s need for money was far, far greater. (We don’t even know if Trump has that scale of liquid assets available.) But the bigger question is, why does his campaign even need him to pump in his own money?

It’s been one of the cardinal points of 2020 coverage for months or even years that between small donor and fat cat cash the Trump campaign is raising an almost mind-boggling sum of money – more than $1 billion. Is the campaign really so down on its luck that another $100 million from Trump is going to be critical?

Since former campaign chief Brad Parscale was booted this summer, the campaign has been undergoing an internal audit to analyze spending. There have been hints of sweetheart deals and captive agencies owned by Parscale and others sweeping up a lot of the money in non-arms-length transactions. But could the scale of potential embezzlement and siphoning really have been so great to leave the campaign short on money at this critical juncture?

It seems hard to figure.

The Bloomberg article appears to have gotten Trump’s attention this morning prompting this tweet.

My Campaign spent a lot of money up front in order to compensate for the false reporting and Fake News concerning our handling of the China Virus. Now they see the GREAT job we have done, and we have 3 times more than we had 4 years ago – & are up in polls. Lots of $’s & ENERGY! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 8, 2020

He seems to concede that the campaign overspent in the Spring but that this was because of the need to counter the “fake news” and the “China virus.”

This is of course nonsense. What’s notable is Trump’s felt need to address the issue or explain the spending. We get more of the story from the Times. This new article suggest it was just frittered away the money on profligate spending.

From the Times …

Of the $1.1 billon his campaign and the party raised from the beginning of 2019 through July, more than $800 million has already been spent. Now some people inside the campaign are forecasting what was once unthinkable: a cash crunch with less than 60 days until the election, according to Republican officials briefed on the matter.

The Times article suggests some of this was just sloppiness and cockiness. But given the centrality of corruption and self-dealing in the Trump world it seems highly unlikely that is the whole story.

This passage in the Times piece looks like a good place to start …

Many of the specifics of Mr. Trump’s spending are opaque; since 2017, the campaign and the R.N.C. have routed $227 million through a single limited liability company linked to Trump campaign officials. That firm, American Made Media Consultants, has been used to place television and digital ads and was the subject of a recent Federal Election Commission complaint arguing it was used to disguise the final destination of spending, which has included paychecks to Lara Trump and Kimberly Guilfoyle, the partners of Mr. Trump’s two adult sons. Millions more followed to firms tied to R.N.C. and Trump-linked officials, including more than $39 million to two firms, Parscale Strategy LLC and Giles-Parscale, controlled by Mr. Parscale since the beginning of 2017.

It sounds like upwards of a third of the cash haul was routed through just these three LLCs.