Flattery and Abuse is All They Need

Look at this remarkable piece of video. President Trump announces that he’s received another “very beautiful letter” from Kim Jong Un in which Kim tells Trump he’s not happy about US-South Korea military exercises, Trump appears to agree with Kim and Trump chides South Korea for not paying the US more money.

