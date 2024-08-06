One must-read delivered daily to your inbox

First Thoughts on the VP Pick

August 6, 2024 12:50 p.m.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz provides an update on the state's response to COVID-19 during a news conference on Monday, April 20, 2020 in St. Paul, Minn. At the news conference, Walz and Ecolab CEO Doug Baker discussed the role of public-private partnerships in MinnesotaÕs fight against COVID-19. (Scott Takushi/ Pioneer Press, Pool)
A few thoughts on today’s big news.

My first reaction was shock that it was Tim Walz and not Josh Shapiro. Not “shock,” disappointment, or “shock,” it was a bad decision. But “shock” in the simple sense that I really thought it was pretty much definitely Shapiro for the last week. There were lots of reasons I thought this but what sort of sealed it was hearing that Harris would do the roll out in Philadelphia. Just didn’t add up to me she’d roll out anyone but Shapiro in the state where he’s governor and in what is essentially his home town.

Obviously, that was wrong.

