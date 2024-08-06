First Thoughts on the VP Pick

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) provides an update on the state's response to COVID-19 during a news conference on April 20, 2020 in St. Paul, Minnesota. (Scott Takushi, pool / MediaNews Group / St. Paul Pioneer Press via Getty Images)

A few thoughts on today’s big news.

My first reaction was shock that it was Tim Walz and not Josh Shapiro. Not “shock,” disappointment, or “shock,” it was a bad decision. But “shock” in the simple sense that I really thought it was pretty much definitely Shapiro for the last week. There were lots of reasons I thought this but what sort of sealed it was hearing that Harris would do the roll out in Philadelphia. Just didn’t add up to me she’d roll out anyone but Shapiro in the state where he’s governor and in what is essentially his home town.

Obviously, that was wrong.