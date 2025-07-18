Feel the Momentum!

Send comments and tips to talk at talkingpointsmemo dot com. To share confidential information by secure channels contact me on Signal at joshtpm dot 99 or via encrypted mail at joshtpm (at) protonmail dot com.

We’re on our fourth day of this year’s TPM Journalism Fund drive and we have half a chance to getting to 50% of the way toward our goal today. We’re at $231,827. So just $18,000 short of the $250,000 mark. Needless to say, the second 50% always takes longer than the first. But this is a great start. And we really appreciate it. If you’ve been planning on making a contribution but haven’t gotten around to it, why not make today the day? Help us close out the week strong? Just click right here.

I try to keep these updates light. But don’t let the lightness fool you. These drives are critical to the livelihood of the whole organization. We’re able to keep it light because TPM readers have always been there for us. And for that we’re endlessly appreciative.