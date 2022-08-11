One Microscopic Cog In Trump’s Catastrophic Plan

Based on a variety of reports over the past hour or so, it appears that the man who attacked the FBI field office in Cincinnati this morning went over the edge after the feds conducted their search of Mar-a-Lago. The caveat is that the man was reportedly present for the Jan. 6 attack in Washington, so it might not have taken much to push him over the edge. He was killed this afternoon by law enforcement after a standoff in a cornfield in rural Ohio. An account on Trump’s fake Twitter platform under the same name as the gunman was posting about the attack seemingly in real time today. Matt Shuham has our story.
|August 11, 2022 6:31 p.m.
