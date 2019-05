I should note that after a day of saturation coverage of those doctored Pelosi hoax videos Facebook continues to slow roll taking them down. Theyir current stance is still that they’ve been “enqueued” the videos for review by third party fact-checkers, a group that includes publications such as The Daily Caller among others.

For now they continue to derive ad and data revenues from the video and curry favor with the President of the United States by keeping it online.