House impeachment managers dedicated a great deal of time today to explaining the current and historic political climate in Ukraine. Its prompted questions: Is this an effective strategy for Democrats? Or are we getting too far into the weeds?
Expert On Call: Why Are Impeachment Managers Spending So Much Time Explaining Ukraine Politics?
