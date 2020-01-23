Expert On Call: Why Are Impeachment Managers Spending So Much Time Explaining Ukraine Politics?

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 22: In this screengrab taken from a Senate Television webcast, House impeachment manager Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) speaks during impeachment proceedings against U.S. President Donald Trump in t...

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 22: In this screengrab taken from a Senate Television webcast, House impeachment manager Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) speaks during impeachment proceedings against U.S. President Donald Trump in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol on January 22, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Senate Television via Getty Images)

MORE

LESS