Expert On Call: Why Dershowitz’s Constitutional Case Fell Flat

Alan Dershowitz (C), impeachment defense lawyer for US President Donald Trump, attends the announcement of Trump's Middle East peace plan in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC on January 28, 2020. - T...

Alan Dershowitz (C), impeachment defense lawyer for US President Donald Trump, attends the announcement of Trump's Middle East peace plan in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC on January 28, 2020. - Trump declared that Israel was taking a "big step towards peace" as he unveiled a plan aimed at solving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. "Today, Israel takes a big step towards peace," Trump said, standing alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as he revealed details of the plan already emphatically rejected by the Palestinians. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

MORE

LESS