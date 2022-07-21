Latest
57 mins ago
Jan. 6 Panel To Show Clips Of Trump Struggling To Tape Speech Condemning Capitol Attack
1 hour ago
A Government Official Helped Them Register. Now They’ve Been Charged With Voter Fraud.
2 hours ago
Biden Tests Positive For COVID, White House Announces
4 hours ago
GOP Candidate Calls Example Of 14-Year-Old Incest Survivor ‘Perfect’ For Abortion Ban

Exactly What Needs To Happen

By
|
July 21, 2022 10:51 a.m.

The Inspector General of the Department of Homeland Security has ordered the Secret Service to stop its internal investigations into its deleted text messages because it could interfere with his own investigation of what happened. I was wondering why this hadn’t happened yet frankly. Given the facts as we know them no Secret Service investigation would be credible. And it would be hard to have confidence that it would become a vehicle for destroying or covering up evidence about the data purge itself.

Questions over the destruction of data have now creeped into the Inspector General’s office itself. According to the Post, the IG’s office has known about the document destruction since February – five months ago – and failed to notify Congress despite the obvious centrality of the documents to the Jan 6th investigations. In October 2021 the office draw up a public alert accusing the Secret Service and other DHS agencies of stonewalling document requests tied to the Jan 6th investigation. But the alert was never sent out. These revelations come from two whistleblowers.

Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Dear Reader,
BECOME A MEMBER
BECOME A MEMBER

When we asked recently what makes TPM different from other outlets, readers cited factors like honesty, curiosity, transparency, and our vibrant community. They also pointed to our ability to report on important stories and trends long before they are picked up by mainstream outlets; our ability to contextualize information within the arc of history; and our focus on the real-world consequences of the news.

Our unique approach to reporting and presenting the news, however, wouldn’t be possible without our readers’ support. That’s not just marketing speak, it’s true: our work would literally not be possible without readers deciding to become members. Not only does member support account for more than 80% of TPM’s revenue, our members have helped us build an engaged and informed community. Many of our best stories were born from reader tips and valuable member feedback.

We do what other news outlets can’t or won’t do because our members’ support gives us real independence.

If you enjoy reading TPM and value what we do, become a member today.

BECOME A MEMBER
BECOME A MEMBER
Sincerely,
TPM Staff
BECOME A MEMBER
Signatures of all TPM staff
Latest Edblog
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Director of Audience:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: