Evolving Thoughts on Artificial Intelligence and Large Language Models

Sarah Mody (2-L), Senior Product Marketing Manager, Global Search and AI, gives demonstrations in the Bing Experience Lounge with during an event introducing a new AI-powered Microsoft Bing and Edge at Microsoft in R...

Sarah Mody (2-L), Senior Product Marketing Manager, Global Search and AI, gives demonstrations in the Bing Experience Lounge with during an event introducing a new AI-powered Microsoft Bing and Edge at Microsoft in Redmond, Washington on February 7, 2023. - Microsoft's long-struggling Bing search engine will integrate the powerful capabilities of language-based artificial intelligence, CEO Satya Nadella said, declaring what he called a new era for online search. (Photo by Jason Redmond / AFP) (Photo by JASON REDMOND/AFP via Getty Images)

MORE

LESS