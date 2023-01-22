Like more than a few Democrats Sen. Dick Durbin, embarrassed himself this morning on the Biden documents case. He said President Biden is “diminished” by the situation. On Trump and Biden, “At its heart, the issue is the same. Those documents should not have been in the personal possession of either Joe Biden or Donald Trump.” In each case, after whacking Biden around a bit, he went on to lamely distinguish between the two situations. Those needless to say will never be the headlines, never garner attention, never be what shapes news coverage. Manchin of course was worse, saying Biden “should have a lot of regrets” and questioning whether we know whether Biden’s or Trump’s actions are more egregious.
Durbin An Embarrassment
|
January 22, 2023 12:24 p.m.
