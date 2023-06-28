Driving Very Strongly

We are just forty contributors away from 4,000 TPM Reader/contributors so far in this year’s TPM Journalism Fund drive. And we’re hoping to get to the $400,000 threshold today. I’ll try to keep these short. But if you can help us get there that would be quite wonderful. It truly takes about one minute. Click here.
Latest
2 hours agoMcCarthy Scrambles To Apologize, Do Damage Control After Questioning Trump’s Strength
22 hours agoMiami Mayor And GOP 2024 Candidate Backtracks, Claims He Actually Does Know About The Uyghurs
1 day agoEven Some Of The Court’s Independent State Legislature Theory Fans Shied Away In The End
1 day agoMcCarthy Is Betting GOP Can Hold The House In 2024 Without Santos
Latest Editors' Blog
-
|June 28, 2023 11:42 a.m.
Increasingly over recent months and years I and many others have been arguing that the current Supreme Court is fundamentally…
-
|June 28, 2023 9:52 a.m.
More instances of Stolen (Infrastructure) Valor, now from Republican senators hyping Biden administration spending they voted against. Now it’s broadband…
-
|June 28, 2023 8:26 a.m.
The Times reported overnight, based on U.S. intelligence, that one of the senior Russian generals in Ukraine, Gen. Sergei Surovikin,…