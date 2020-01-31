Don’t Miss This Part

Latest
By
|
January 31, 2020 10:14 a.m.
I want to flag this again. Yes, Alexander says no witnesses. But the real thing in his statement is that he says that all the House’s factual claims have been proven. He doesn’t contest any of them. He just says it doesn’t matter or is no more than inappropriate. Actually, if you concede all the accusations are true there really isn’t any reason for more witnesses. But Alexander’s core concession is the tell here.

Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is editor and publisher of TPM.
