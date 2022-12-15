Latest
24 hours ago
Following News About GOPers Role In Election Overturning, Schumer Lights Fire Under ECA Reform
2 days ago
White House On Norman Call For ‘Marshall Law’: ‘A Disgusting Affront To Our Deepest Principles’
2 days ago
Norman Responds To TPM Revelations Of His Call For ‘Marshall Law’: Texts Came From ‘Source Of Frustration’ 
3 days ago
Cannon Officially Dismisses Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Lawsuit By Order Of Appeals Court
Latest Editors' Blog
  • More Reader Responses
    By
    |
    December 15, 2022 12:08 p.m.

    Appreciate everyone who has written in. Here’s a few more: TPM Reader GS: Seconding everything in David’s post this morning….

  • My Favorite Kind Of Reader Email
    By
    |
    December 15, 2022 10:12 a.m.

    Lots of TPM love like this over the past few days: TPM Reader SC: Congrats and you all make me…

  • Don’t Miss Morning Memo
    By
    |
    December 15, 2022 8:12 a.m.

    Catch up on all the latest developments on the Meadows Texts with the Morning Memo.

  • Strongman Envy
    By
    |
    December 14, 2022 3:03 p.m.

    One of the most bracing, bizarre aspects of Mark Meadows texts with members of Congress is the fact that many…

Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: