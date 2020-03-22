Donate PPE Gear

Latest
Romney Expresses Senators' Concerns After Paul Tests Positive For Coronavirus
Romney Expresses Senators’ Concerns After Paul Tests Positive For Coronavirus
Wolf Suggests Russia May Be Spreading National Quarantine Rumors
Wolf Suggests Russia May Be Spreading National Quarantine Rumors
Rand Paul Is The First Senator To Test Positive For Coronavirus

March 22, 2020 6:30 p.m.
TPM Reader BB makes a good suggestion. Do you have personal protective gear you can donate? If you do maybe you’ve thought of this. But many hospitals around the country are now asking, begging for contributions. Perhaps you have latex or nitrile gloves for some other work you do. When I used to do woodworking I had a ton of n95 masks. I pitched them all when I had to close up my workshop. But many of you who’ve done woodworking or various fix it projects that use toxic chemicals might have them. Think about it. I bet there’s a hospital nearby that may need them.

Key Coronavirus Crisis Links

Josh Marshall’s Twitter List of Trusted Experts (Epidemiologists, Researchers, Clinicians, Journalists, Government Agencies) providing reliable real-time information on the COVID-19 Crisis.

Johns Hopkins Global COVID-19 Survey (most up to date numbers globally and for countries around the world).

COVID-19 Tracking Project (updated data on testing and infections in the U.S.).

Worldometers.info (extensive source of information and data visualizations on COVID-19 Crisis — discussion of data here).

Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is editor and publisher of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
