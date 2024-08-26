Donald’s Fallen Down. So Why Can’t He Get Up?

ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA - AUGUST 14: Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at Harrah's Cherokee Center on August 14, 2024 in Asheville, North Carolina. Trump is speaking on the economy as the presumptive Democratic nominee Vice President Kamala Harris surges in the polls in swing states. (Photo by Grant Baldwin/Getty Images)

Given that there’s been a lot of encouraging news about the Harris campaign, there’s an understandable and salutary resistance to any commentary that looks like counting chickens before they are hatched. We have more than two months to go before Election Day. A lot can happen. But there’s something going on with Donald Trump.

In the first week or two after Harris’ campaign launched, it was perhaps understandable that his campaign had a hard time knowing how to respond. Not entirely understandable, of course. His campaign hoodwinked the Times into running a whole story about how it was locked and loaded with ads, oppo and messaging, ready to annihilate Harris and her campaign on the launch pad the moment Biden stepped aside. But when it happened the very next day, they were caught flatfooted. That was odd since the possibility of Biden stepping aside had been very real for six weeks. Still, it’s hard to prepare for something of such magnitude.