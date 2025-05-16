DOGE Attempts Takeover of GAO

Just after noon today DOGE representatives contacted the Government Accountability Office and demanded its standard level of access to analyze and “reform” the agency. Not long after the GAO contacted its employees via email and explained that they had told DOGE that GAO is a legislative branch agency and not subject to executive orders or the executive branch. They say they also contacted the relevant congressional committees to notify them of the attempted DOGE takeover.
Latest
4 hours agoFed Takeover, Judge Firings, Erosion Of Guards Against Autocracy: Judge Lays Out Stakes Of Trump Agency Takeover
1 day agoTrump Admin Admits It Could Game Court System Without Nationwide Injunctions
1 day agoBirthright Citizenship Is Safe For Now. Nationwide Injunctions Are Not.
1 day agoThe Trump Administration Leaned On African Countries. The Goal: Get Business For Musk.
Latest Editors' Blog
-
|May 16, 2025 1:26 p.m.
Over the past four months, I’ve spoken to dozens of biomedical researchers either at NIH, other government grant-making agencies or…
-
|May 15, 2025 2:42 p.m.
You’ve seen our liveblog, which provides a detailed and technical look at today’s birthright citizenship oral arguments before the Supreme…
-
|May 15, 2025 11:24 a.m.
I want to thank everyone who came out to see Kate Riga and me at our live podcast event last…