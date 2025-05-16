DOGE Attempts Takeover of GAO

Send comments and tips to talk at talkingpointsmemo dot com. To share confidential information by secure channels contact me on Signal at joshtpm dot 99 or via encrypted mail at joshtpm (at) protonmail dot com.

Just after noon today DOGE representatives contacted the Government Accountability Office and demanded its standard level of access to analyze and “reform” the agency. Not long after the GAO contacted its employees via email and explained that they had told DOGE that GAO is a legislative branch agency and not subject to executive orders or the executive branch. They say they also contacted the relevant congressional committees to notify them of the attempted DOGE takeover.