Dianne Full On Team Cagey!

It looks like there may be only one senator standing between voters and passing a Roe law in January 2023. And it’s of all people the senator from California: Dianne Feinstein! We mentioned this yesterday after a staffer in Feinstein’s office told TPM Reader RM that the senator could only commit “to discuss filibuster reform” to allow an up or down vote on the Roe bill in January 2023. Now Joe Garofoli of The San Francisco Chronicle got a more definitive not-at-all-definitive statement from Feinstein’s spokesperson Adam Russell.