DeSantis Returns to Serial Killer Chic

A desperate DeSantis showed up in New Hampshire for a three day trip. On federal employees, he told attendees at a campaign barbecue in Rye: “We are going to start slitting throats on Day One.”
Latest
Latest Editors' Blog
|August 3, 2023 10:59 a.m.
I’m glad David hit this point in The Morning Memo. In addition to the Times article he references, the Times…
|August 2, 2023 8:50 p.m.
Ron Brownstein: “With polls showing that most Republican voters still believe the election was stolen from Trump, that the January…
|August 2, 2023 5:55 p.m.
In the hours since special counsel Jack Smith announced charges against Donald Trump for his efforts to overturn the results…