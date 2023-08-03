Latest
DeSantis Returns to Serial Killer Chic

By
|
August 3, 2023 12:25 p.m.
A desperate DeSantis showed up in New Hampshire for a three day trip. On federal employees, he told attendees at a campaign barbecue in Rye: “We are going to start slitting throats on Day One.”

Josh Marshall
