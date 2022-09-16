Latest
8 hours ago
Cannon Denies DOJ Bid To Keep Use Of Mar-a-Lago Classified Docs
14 hours ago
Clark Under Investigation For Conspiracy And Obstruction Tied To His Role In The Big Lie
17 hours ago
Jan. 6 Panel Now Receiving ‘Huge’ Tranches Of Secret Service Material, Members Say
2 days ago
Election Deniers Are Running To Control Voting In More Than Half of U.S. States

DeSantis Previewed to Top Donors

By
|
September 15, 2022 10:37 p.m.

The Post now reports that at a GOP donor retreat last weekend DeSantis bragged that he had a pot of money for shipping migrants to liberal parts of the country and that he might go to Texas to find immigrants to send. “I do have this money. I want to be helpful. Maybe we will go to Texas and help. Maybe we’ll send to Chicago, Hollywood, Martha’s Vineyard. Who knows?”

Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Dear Reader,
BECOME A MEMBER
BECOME A MEMBER

When we asked recently what makes TPM different from other outlets, readers cited factors like honesty, curiosity, transparency, and our vibrant community. They also pointed to our ability to report on important stories and trends long before they are picked up by mainstream outlets; our ability to contextualize information within the arc of history; and our focus on the real-world consequences of the news.

Our unique approach to reporting and presenting the news, however, wouldn’t be possible without our readers’ support. That’s not just marketing speak, it’s true: our work would literally not be possible without readers deciding to become members. Not only does member support account for more than 80% of TPM’s revenue, our members have helped us build an engaged and informed community. Many of our best stories were born from reader tips and valuable member feedback.

We do what other news outlets can’t or won’t do because our members’ support gives us real independence.

If you enjoy reading TPM and value what we do, become a member today.

BECOME A MEMBER
BECOME A MEMBER
Sincerely,
TPM Staff
BECOME A MEMBER
Signatures of all TPM staff
Latest Edblog
  • WTF?
    By
    |
    September 15, 2022 10:49 p.m.

    I am both aghast and now fascinated by just what Ron DeSantis was doing here. We get the basic idea…

  • DeSantis Previewed to Top Donors
    By
    |
    September 15, 2022 10:37 p.m.

    The Post now reports that at a GOP donor retreat last weekend DeSantis bragged that he had a pot of…

  • DeSantis Going Mum
    By
    |
    September 15, 2022 9:55 p.m.

    Gov. DeSantis got a state law passed in Florida to ship migrants out of Florida and send them to high…

  • Don’t Waste Everyone’s Time
    By
    |
    September 15, 2022 8:11 p.m.

    There’s no analyzing Judge Cannon’s latest ruling in Florida. It’s absurd on its face and really makes no attempt to…

Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriter:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: