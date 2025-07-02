Denaturalization is a Stark Threat to All Citizenship

I want to focus your attention on this new piece by Josh Kovensky on the DOJ appearing to open the door to denaturalizing citizens based on political activity or belief. I doubt I need to convince anyone reading this that this is a bad thing. But I want to underscore what is implicit in what is bad about it but needs to be as front and center as possible. The only cases in which denaturalization should ever be used are in the most extremes cases of egregious acts which, had they been disclosed prior to naturalization, would have barred citizenship in the first place. Even in most of those cases, the downsides usually outweigh the upsides. Because outside of the most extreme and unusual cases denaturalization is a stark threat to the equality of all American citizens.

I was born in the United States. Depending on what I do, the state can send me to war, imprison me, even execute me. But I can never stop being an American citizen unless I affirmatively renounce that citizenship. As long as that threat exists in any meaningful sense, no naturalized citizen is really my equal. Their membership in the club is contingent, contingent on behavior, which is to say not equal at all.

The reason that denaturalization should be off the table even in the vast majority of cases in which it is technically permissible is that once you decide you want to denaturalize someone you can probably find some technical flaw in the naturalization process or some trivial omission to make it possible.

I’ll note that Trump has now casually threatened to denaturalize Elon Musk. Needless to say, I have no sympathy for anything that happens to that clown. But as I and others have noted in the past, it’s quite clear that Musk got and preserved his residency through false and fraudulent statements. Those material false claims are thus embedded in his subsequent citizenship. So the Trump DHS would have some non-trivial basis, at least an argument, for trying to strip Musk of his citizenship. Again, a big part of me would keel over in laughter to see this because of the way this immigrant — with at least a spotty history of acquiring residency — drove forward the anti-immigrant beast and then had the best turned on himself. But he’s not the only citizen with some discrepancies in his immigration background. It’s a bad, bad thing. And the wound isn’t just to the person who is denaturalized and deported. The far bigger one is to the nature of citizenship itself, the inherently second class status of all naturalized citizens and the equality of citizenship for everyone.