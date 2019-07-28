Dems This Morning On Impeachment

On CNN and NBC this morning, Reps. Schiff and Nadler addressed where the Democrats are on impeachment.

Rep. Adam Schiff: “For the purposes of the law and constitution where we are now is most accurately described as preliminary to a judicial proceeding. And that judicial proceeding is a potential impeachment. And I say that because, you know, what we ask of the Constitution is, you know, what’s the function of how we describe something? And right now the most important thing is to obtain the grand jury material, to see the evidence. And the standard the court has set, that we have really set for the court, is are we preliminary to a potential impeachment? And I believe that we are. You know, where we’ll get to an impeachment, at least in my view, where we should get to the decision, ‘Okay, let’s indict the President, let’s impeach the President,’ is if we’re convinced that we can make the case. And here, okay, there’s no making the case to the cult of the President’s personality that is the Senate GOP, but we should at least be able to make the case to the American people. And I’d like to see the evidence so I’m confident that we can do that before we say we’re ready to charge the President of the United States.”

Rep. Jerry Nadler: “We’re not trying to have it both ways. We said exactly what we are doing. We are investigating the question of — we’re investigating the corruptions of the administration, the abuses of power, what Mueller showed, the possible violations of the Emoluments Clause, all the things that might cause us to recommend articles from impeachment. There are articles of impeachment that have been recommended to the committee. And we are investigating and determining whether we should report those articles to the House. That’s exactly what we’re doing….And we’re going to court get more evidence.”