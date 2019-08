10:12 PM: This exchange with Gillibrand is maybe the first time when Biden, even briefly, has given a nod to “okay, that wasn’t great but that was a long time ago.” It seemed instinctive and he didn’t stay with it long.

9:59 PM: Dana Bash’s questions are really right from the center-right DC consensus. Consistently.

9:48 PM: There are a bunch of really impressive candidates up on this stage, many of whom haven’t gotten any traction.

9:16 PM: Biden’s basically wearing Barack Obama as a coat.