Dem Debate Blog #2

Republican Rep/Bigfoot Fan Under Fire From Local GOP For Officiating Gay Wedding
Three Things To Watch During Round Two Of The CNN Debates
UNITED STATES - AUGUST 07: Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., of PA-04 district, delivers an address to constituents during a town hall meeting at the Hamilton Health Center in Harrisburg, Pa. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Activist Claims Constituents Blocked From GOP Rep’s Public Town Hall
July 31, 2019 8:59 pm
9:05 PM: Biden definitely more forthright and focused than in the first debate. But he’s not really trying to compete on most of the debates that are animating this campaign. He’s focused on a general election campaign.

8:55 PM: Whatever you think of the specifics here, as I said last night, this question of whether or not unauthorized crossings constitute a civil or criminal offense is a pretty small part of the overall immigration question. It’s specific relevance is tied to Trump because he is using it as a tool to separate families.

