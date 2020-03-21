Latest
Dr. Fauci Refutes Trump’s Denial Of Medical Supply Shortage: ‘It Is Happening’
Pence Says He And His Wife Will Be Tested For Coronavirus After Staffer Tests Positive
Pelosi Slams McConnell’s Latest Coronavirus Package, Says It’s A ‘Non-Starter’

March 21, 2020 6:40 p.m.
I’ve been responding to notes from TPM Readers about the post below on the musical chairs economy. It raises the issue of declining refunds, especially when it comes to cultural institutions and small businesses. Everyone’s financial reality is different – though almost everyone’s is likely less certain today than it was a month ago. But for those of us who can it is worth considering affirmatively declining refunds. One reader just told me about declining a refund on canceled tickets for a local chamber orchestra. A different moral and ethical calculus applies to non-profits and small businesses and major corporations. But it’s worth considering that many cultural institutions, especially smaller ones, as well as small businesses likely cannot survive making everyone whole at once for an event they couldn’t have predicted or controlled. So again, for those who can easily absorb relatively small sums, it’s worth considering and suggesting the same to others who are able.

It’s not a matter of shaming people. I’m not suggesting that. But in all the rush of events I’m not sure the impact of these refunds will occur to everyone.

Key Coronavirus Crisis Links

Josh Marshall’s Twitter List of Trusted Experts (Epidemiologists, Researchers, Clinicians, Journalists, Government Agencies) providing reliable real-time information on the COVID-19 Crisis.

Johns Hopkins Global COVID-19 Survey (most up to date numbers globally and for countries around the world).

COVID-19 Tracking Project (updated data on testing and infections in the U.S.).

Worldometers.info (extensive source of information and data visualizations on COVID-19 Crisis — discussion of data here).

Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is editor and publisher of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
