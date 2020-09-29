Debate Live Blogging

9:47 PM: One critical thing to remember here is that President Trump is behind. He needs to shift the dynamic. Even at its best for Trump this is not changing any dynamic.

9:32 PM: That part from a few moments with Biden saying can you believe him after all his lies, how he hasn’t leveled with you about how he blew it at the beginning. That was the clearest part of the whole debate.

9:25 PM: I’m seeing a lot of people complaining about Chris Wallace, saying Trump is dominating the debate. That’s not what I’m seeing. Trump is taking up more time. But I don’t think he’s helping himself.

9:05 PM: And here we go … Trump hard mad mugging from the start.

9:03 PM: He’s been decent in debates. But can’t forget that this first off debate is hosted by the top host from Fox News.