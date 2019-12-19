Debate Live Blogging

8:50 PM: Good answer from Klobuchar on voting rights. Good rhetorically and good on substance.

8:44 PM: That was a good answer from Biden on the working with Republicans front. Not saying whether I agree or disagree. But that was a good job of integrating what often seems like an out of touch mindset with the realities of the moment.

8:24 PM: Great answer from Warren. Democrats have spent decades getting cowed by reporters spouting dubious economics conventional wisdom. That was the right response. As you know, I think Medicare for All is a huge political liability for Democrats. But on taxes this is the right response politically and substantively.

8:18 PM: Biden continues to hit singles. Neither inspiring nor terribly pretty but connecting with the ball.

8:16 PM: Sanders thinks the NAFTA reboot is a modest improvement and he’s going to vote against it?

8:14 PM: Andrew Yang seems to be looking to pick up the Tulsi Gabbard vote.

8:05 PM: I simply don’t accept the premise of the debate’s first question, that Democrats have failed in some way because only about 50% of the public, or a few point less, thinks Trump should be removed from office.