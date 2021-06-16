Debamboozling Critical Race Theory

TPM’s Zoe Richards talked to an actual scholarly expert on critical race theory about what he makes of the current GOP/CRT freakout.
Latest Edblog
-
|June 16, 2021 5:19 p.m.
Thank you for getting us off to a solid start in our second annual drive for The TPM Journalism Fund….
-
|June 16, 2021 4:34 p.m.
Here’s a must read story from Josh Kovensky about how Tom Cotton is insisting that China be denied the 2022…
-
|June 16, 2021 3:17 p.m.
This morning ABC News reported that Democrats are no longer seeking translator notes for President Trump’s notorious meeting with Vladimir…